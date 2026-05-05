'Very Unpopular': Charlie Kirk Show Distances From Trump's 'Forever Quagmire' In Iran

Charlie Kirk Show hosts Blake Neff and Andrew Kolvet sought to distance themselves from President Donald Trump's war with Iran as the conflict began heating up again.

During Monday's broadcast, Kolvet noted that Iran had attacked a South Korean ship despite Trump's promise to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

"But this then is, it seems like, a return to the storylines of about a month ago, Blake, or three weeks ago, where, you know, we could be at the precipice of active military strikes against Iran once more," Kolvet said.

"We're seeing why this has proven such an intractable and difficult conflict," Neff replied.

"What I will say is, I think we've seen a lot of very optimistic estimates that they can't last another day, they can't last another week, and we're almost two and a half months into this, and hasn't fallen yet," Kolvet pointed out. "We're frankly seeing why Charlie issued so many warnings about a conflict like this."

"This is why we are always skeptical about it," he insisted. "We didn't, you know, beat the drums of war over at the Charlie Kirk show. It's because this is a very, as you say, intractable potential problem."

"So we obviously root for success, but we're also very honest about the fact that there doesn't seem to be a quick, easy, obvious route out of this conflict as we currently see it... Is this like a forever quagmire where we just have to blockade the strait, and energy prices around the globe remain inflated? So that's a huge, huge question. And we don't have an answer to it yet. And this is why we were always, I would say, warning about this conflict. This is why I think Charlie was accurate to be warning about this conflict."

Neff said that he had asked guests about whether they supported the war.

"And every single time they've said, it's very unpopular," he revealed.