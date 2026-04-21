MAGA Insiders Plot For Feds To 'Take' Virginia Land 'To Get Rid Of' Blue State Forever

The Federalist CEO Sean Davis and Charlie Kirk Show host Andrew Kolvet pushed for the federal government to "take" part of northern Virginia "to get rid of Virginia as a blue state forever."

During a Charlie Kirk Show segment on a Democratic effort to redistrict Virginia, co-host Blake Neff argued that Virginia didn't "need a real economy" because many federal workers lived there.

"Yeah, Blake makes a fantastic point that Virginia, by virtue of Northern Virginia being where it is, seems immune. There's a rather simple solution to that, but it requires using power for the good of the country. And it would mean taking away Northern Virginia from Virginia and putting it back into the District where it belongs," Davis proposed. "If you look at a map of DC, originally, it was a little diamond. You had a little bit in Maryland on the east side of the river, and you had a little bit in Virginia on the west side."

"Well, at some point over time, they gave Virginia that land that was west of the Potomac back. If you want to get rid of Virginia as a blue state forever because of northern Virginia's grip on the country and Lockheed and Raytheon and all the government there, take it back, put it back in DC, and overnight Virginia's a red state again," he continued.

Kolvet agreed that taking land away from Virginia for the benefit of Republicans was a "great" idea.

"The original map included Northern Virginia. And then, by virtue of some sort of presidential decree, it was given back to Virginia, but you could take it back legally. It would take some willpower," he asserted. "We should move forward with it."