Charlie Kirk Show Condemns 'Blasphemy From Our President'

Podcasters Andrew Kolvet, Blake Neff, and Joshua Haymes spoke out against President Donald Trump after he shared an image that appeared to compare himself to Jesus Christ.

The three podcasters addressed the president's latest stunt after he admitted to posting a photo of himself appearing to be Christ. The president, however, claimed that the image depicted him as a doctor rather than a Christian savior.

"I hated it. I hated it so much. I didn't like it at all. It screamed blasphemy, honestly," Haymes said. "I don't know Donald J. Trump's heart. But he does not strike me as the type of man who is in love with his Savior, Jesus, the type of man who is in full submission to Jesus Christ and his law, who wakes up every morning and goes to the Word of God as his ultimate and infallible authority. He doesn't strike me as that kind of guy."

"And I think it's good for us as Christians to voice that and make it very clear that, hey, we are not going to accept blasphemy from our president," he added.

Haymes later pulled out his Bible to make a point about blasphemy.

"I want to issue this warning from scripture, because you mentioned exactly what I have noticed as well, which is, uh, even his thought process may not have been blasphemy," he explained. "It was just people love me here. I'm putting it out there. They're praising me. I'm putting it out there."

"And so I want to read Acts chapter 12, verse 21," he added. "On an appointed day, Herod put on his royal robes, took his seat upon the throne, and delivered an oration to the people. And the people were shouting, the voice of God, the voice of God, not a man. Immediately, an angel of the Lord struck him down because he did not give glory to God. And he was eaten by worms and breathed his last."

"Now, I read that because I really like Donald Trump. And I want him to — I want to see him in heaven. I want to enjoy company with him in eternity."