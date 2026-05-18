Colorado GOP Party Leader Arrested For Child Solicitation

Yet another non-drag queen has been arrested for child related sex crimes. This time the offender is exactly who you would expect it to be: a White mala MAGA GOP official who looks like a thumb.

The county GOP chair is 24 and was busted in a sting for solicitation of a child prostitute, internet luring of a child, soliciting to arrange a minor prostitute, and attempted sexual assault of a child. — Matt Ortega (@mattortega.com) 2026-05-16T00:52:45.288Z

Hunter Rivera, the chair of the Weld County Republican Party (Colorado), was arrested for allegedly soliciting child prostitution. He was caught in a sting conducted by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office which involved fake online posts from "minors" (who were not minors) offering to sell sexual acts. Rivera agreed to pay and meet the "minor" for those sexual acts.

Instead he met handcuffs and a jail cell.

Colorado Republicans were shocked that one of their own and not a drag queen was arrested, calling for him to resign and stating (publicly) that the actions were "sickening, horrifying and beyond reprehensible." In private they were maybe just a little upset that he got caught.

By Saturday he had resigned and the Weld County Republican Party happily accepted.

Reminder: Not A Drag Queen.