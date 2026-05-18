Colorado GOP Party Leader Arrested For Child Solicitation

It is always exactly who you think it will be.
By Red PainterMay 18, 2026

Yet another non-drag queen has been arrested for child related sex crimes. This time the offender is exactly who you would expect it to be: a White mala MAGA GOP official who looks like a thumb.

The county GOP chair is 24 and was busted in a sting for solicitation of a child prostitute, internet luring of a child, soliciting to arrange a minor prostitute, and attempted sexual assault of a child.

Matt Ortega (@mattortega.com) 2026-05-16T00:52:45.288Z

Hunter Rivera, the chair of the Weld County Republican Party (Colorado), was arrested for allegedly soliciting child prostitution. He was caught in a sting conducted by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office which involved fake online posts from "minors" (who were not minors) offering to sell sexual acts. Rivera agreed to pay and meet the "minor" for those sexual acts.

Instead he met handcuffs and a jail cell.

Colorado Republicans were shocked that one of their own and not a drag queen was arrested, calling for him to resign and stating (publicly) that the actions were "sickening, horrifying and beyond reprehensible." In private they were maybe just a little upset that he got caught.

By Saturday he had resigned and the Weld County Republican Party happily accepted.

Reminder: Not A Drag Queen.

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon