Maria Bartiromo Delivers North Korean Style Propaganda For Dear Leader

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo opened up her Sunday morning program with a monologue Kim Jong Un would be proud of. It was full of conspiracy theories, lies and obfuscations to defend Trump's egomania and criminality while promoting nonsensical deep state conspiracies against him.

I won't bother bother breaking down each lie mouthed by Bartiromo's moving lips, but this is high level state-sponsored propaganda.

BARTIROMO: Sunday Morning Futures has been one of the leading critical journalists scrutinizing this mismanagement for the last 10 years, from the made-up Russia collusion story against President Trump which ripped the country apart, after President Obama used his FBI and CIA to try to take down his political enemy, before a duly elected President Trump even got into office in 2017, with the agencies continuing to surveil and spy on him while he was a sitting Commander-in-Chief in the Oval Office, to the coordinated attack on the American people to hide serious mental incapacities of President Biden by using a small group of unelected officials and an auto-pen to govern, to the massive scale of surveillance and stomping on free speech on ordinary individuals who went against the Democrats' narrative during COVID and who were punished for it throughout social media by getting surveilled and canceled.

There is not one shred of evidence even coming close to prove any of her outlandish accusations.

Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman were disbarred after full trials for promoting these lies and schemes to overturn duly elected President Joe Biden in 2020.

If Trump makes an outlandish claim, Maria cosigns it as fact --- reality be damned.

Sunday Morning Futures is a program QAnon nutjobs would be proud of.

In a paltry effort to paint herself as a champion of democracy, it's laughable she equates this propaganda to actual critical journalism.

Maria gets paid a lot of money to shill for Demented Donald and it's despicable, un-American, and outrageous.

How she looks herself in the mirror is beyond me. Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch don't even believe this crap, but she still spews it on their networks.