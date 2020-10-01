Politics
Fascism: USDA Food Boxes Come With Letter From Dear Leader

Trump makes sure the food boxes for needy families have his name attached.
By Tengrain
Wilbur Ross holds up Dinner, Brought to You By Comrade Prznint Stupid’s 2020 Campaign! Image from: screenshot

We've seen this before:

Trump requires food aid boxes to come with a letter from him

The Agriculture Department last week began mandating that millions of boxes of surplus food for needy families include a letter from President Donald Trump claiming credit for the program.

The USDA’s $4 billion Farmers to Families Food Box Program has distributed more than 100 million boxes to those in need since May, with the aim of redirecting meat, dairy and produce that might normally go to restaurants and other food-service businesses. But organizations handing out the aid complain the program is now being used to bolster Trump’s image a month before a high-stakes election — and some even have refused to distribute them.

Here's an instructive quote:

“In my 30 years of doing this work, I’ve never seen something this egregious,” said Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Food Banks. “These are federally purchased boxes.”

You’ll be pleased to know that despite rounding up brown people and putting them in cages, Dear Leader had his campaign letter translated so the Spanishes could read it.

“Politics has played zero role in the Farmers to Families food box program,” the Agriculture Department said in an emailed statement. “It is purely about helping farmers and distributors get food to Americans in need during this unprecedented time.”

Uh-huh.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

