Trump Tweets 'Dear Leader' Superfan Video But It's Taken Down For Copyright

So a Trump superfan makes an authoritarian "Dear Leader" video for Trump 2020, using background music from one of the Batman movies. Superfan clearly doesn't get that the Chris Nolan "Batman/Dark Knight" movies are (a) not about patriotism and (b) are owned by Warner.

Takedown happens almost immediately, but not before President Stupid can tweet the video out because he loves worship and doesn't think before he tweets, ever. It's like a Sean Hannity Anti-Hillary Rant put in a NutraBullet with the scene where the Joker blows up a hospital. 'Murrica!

Thanks to Amee Vanderpool for grabbing it.

Just because it's taken down doesn't mean the world can't parody it. I can't wait to see what the Colbert show interns do with it.