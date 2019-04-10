Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Trump Tweets 'Dear Leader' Superfan Video But It's Taken Down For Copyright

Many pointing out the hypocrisy of President "Copyright violations mean tariffs" having a superfan's video deleted from YouTube for stealing Batman Music.
By Frances Langum
5 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

So a Trump superfan makes an authoritarian "Dear Leader" video for Trump 2020, using background music from one of the Batman movies. Superfan clearly doesn't get that the Chris Nolan "Batman/Dark Knight" movies are (a) not about patriotism and (b) are owned by Warner.

Takedown happens almost immediately, but not before President Stupid can tweet the video out because he loves worship and doesn't think before he tweets, ever. It's like a Sean Hannity Anti-Hillary Rant put in a NutraBullet with the scene where the Joker blows up a hospital. 'Murrica!

trump_tweet_deleted_superfan_video.jpg

Thanks to Amee Vanderpool for grabbing it.

Just because it's taken down doesn't mean the world can't parody it. I can't wait to see what the Colbert show interns do with it.


This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.