Gomer Comer Has A Sad Over Elon Musk Bashing Budget Bill

Rep. James Comer told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo that Elon Musk attacking the House Republicans big ugly budget bill has put a frown on his face.

Republicans like 'Gomer Pyle' Comer, who wasted all his energies investigating the Biden family, celebrated Musk's horrific DOGE agency and helped turn him into a MAGA celebrity.

It's nice to see him eating sh*t over the House budget.

COMER: President Trump and his agenda. The big beautiful bill is that. It's disappointing that Elon Musk said what he said. It wasn't helpful, but at the end of the day I don't think it's going to sway very much influence.

Suddenly, Musk has no influence. lol

I know what will turn Comer's frown upside down. President Biden's autopen!

Comer: "If these executive orders were just done and authorized by staff, and Joe Biden's signature was forged on the autopen as some would believe, then I think the Trump administration is gonna have a pretty good standing in court to get rid of a lot of these executive orders." pic.twitter.com/c0mqZRACXj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2025