Gomer Comer Has A Sad Over Elon Musk Bashing Budget Bill

Poor baby.
Gomer Comer Has A Sad Over Elon Musk Bashing Budget Bill
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoJune 5, 2025

Rep. James Comer told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo that Elon Musk attacking the House Republicans big ugly budget bill has put a frown on his face.

Republicans like 'Gomer Pyle' Comer, who wasted all his energies investigating the Biden family, celebrated Musk's horrific DOGE agency and helped turn him into a MAGA celebrity.

It's nice to see him eating sh*t over the House budget.

COMER: President Trump and his agenda. The big beautiful bill is that.

It's disappointing that Elon Musk said what he said.

It wasn't helpful, but at the end of the day I don't think it's going to sway very much influence.

Suddenly, Musk has no influence. lol

I know what will turn Comer's frown upside down. President Biden's autopen!

Comer: "It's disappointing that Elon Musk said what he said. It wasn't helpful."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-06-04T13:20:59.591Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon