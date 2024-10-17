Trump Being Bankrolled By Three Ugly Billionaires

Altogether, just three billionaires donated roughly $220 million in three months to groups backing the Republican’s candidacy.
Credit: Getty Images
By Ed ScarceOctober 17, 2024

Some of the wealthiest and most repellent people on earth are bankrolling Trump's campaign.

Source: CNN

CNN — Some of the world’s wealthiest figures – led by conservative donor Miriam Adelson and tech billionaire Elon Musk – have funneled tens of millions of dollars into political groups in recent months to boost Donald Trump’s White House bid, new reports filed Tuesday with federal regulators show.

Musk, the world’s richest person, gave nearly $75 million to a pro-Trump super PAC that he helped form over the summer – a massive cash infusion aimed at helping turn out voters in key battleground states. Adelson, a staunch Trump backer and heir to a casino fortune, gave even more, plowing $95 million into another outside group backing the former president, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission covering the three months ended September 30.

Their staggering donations underscore the crucial role that a handful of billionaire megadonors are playing in Trump’s efforts to edge past his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, as their race has intensified.

