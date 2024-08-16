'F*ck You!': Vets Disgusted As Donald Demeans Medal Of Honor Recipients

Donald J. Trump, the Republican nominee for President, demeaned Medal of Honor recipients at his golf resort while praising GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson's widow, whom he bestowed the civilian Presidential Medal of Freedom. The felon said the award was "better" than the Medal of Honor for military valor. Unsurprisingly, Trump also awarded the late toxic conservative host Rush Limbaugh with the civilian award. Oh, and Jim Jordan, too.

"I have to say, Miriam, I watched Sheldon sitting so proud in the White House when we gave Miriam the Presidential Medal of Freedom," Trump said. "That's the highest award you can get as a civilian. It's the equivalent of the Congressional Medal of Honor, but a civilian version."

"It's actually much better because everyone gets the Congressional Medal of Honor," he falsely said. "That's soldiers."

"They're either in very bad shape because they've been hit so many times by bullets, or they're dead," Trump continued. "But she gets it, and she's a healthy, beautiful woman."

"That's right," he added. "And they're rated equal."

What a loathsome piece of shit. Vets aren't too happy about Trump's thoroughly disgusting remarks.

Pardon me for a second on breaking my "no politics" rule on this page, but this needs to be addressed...



Speaking as a two-war Veteran who has witnessed heroism overseas with my own two eyes: Fuck this fucking fuck! 🖕🖕🖕🖕 https://t.co/di2sXBSgsP — Jon Welts (@JonWelts) August 16, 2024

On behalf of veterans—including my father—f**k you. I am sick and tired of this malignant narcissist denigrating the sacrifices of those who serve our nation. https://t.co/ivcvCTlar2 — Sandy James for IN State Rep District 58 (@vote4sandy) August 16, 2024

It isn't a one-off insult of our Troops and our Veterans. It started when he got out of Vietnam by lying about bone spurs, continued on when he tried to kick Veteran vendors off of 5th Avenue, insulted John McCain, insulted Gold Star Families, called our fallen suckers and… https://t.co/XbNWQWpCU2 — VoteVets (@votevets) August 16, 2024

Trump dishonor Medal of Honor recipients, our nations highest military award for distinguished acts of valor. He deserves nothing but disdain and disqualifies himself from public office. https://t.co/I8LhRxAnhJ — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) August 16, 2024

You nitwit, the Medal of Honor is not called the Congressional Medal of Honor. At any rate, I'm wondering where J.D. Vance is in all of this. Vance has been trying to swiftboat Gov. Tim Walz, who served for 24 years.

I don't want to hear that Republicans are pro-military ever again. Or that they back the blue after Trump incited an attack on our Capitol where his supporters beat officers with flagpoles. And Trump wants the lawbreakers released. Trump hates veterans because they selflessly and patriotically served our country, and that's something the Bone Spurs guy could never do. And he wants to be the Commander in Chief again.