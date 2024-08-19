POS Trump Tries, Fails, To Fix 'Medal Of Honor' Insults

When asked by a reporter, the former President feigned ignorance of the veterans' backlash after he demeaned Medal of Honor recipients at his golf resort. Then he tried to walk it back, but he made things worse instead.

"Many veterans are upset about that, including here in Pennsylvania," the reporter told Trump.

"No, I didn't hear that," Trump insisted. "I only heard, when I say better, I would rather in a certain way get it because people that get the Congressional Medal of Honor, which I've given to many, are often horribly wounded or dead."

"They're often dead," he continued. "They get it posthumously. And when you get the Congressional Medal of Honor, I always consider that to be the ultimate, but it is a painful thing to get it."

"When you get the Presidential Medal of Freedom, it's usually for other things, like you've achieved great success in sports or you've achieved great success someplace else," he said of the award he gave to Rush Limbaugh and Jim Jordan.

"When you get the Medal of Honor, generally speaking, and I've met many of them, and I've seen the families of many of them, this is an incredible honor, but it was a statement that it's much more painful to get because they're oftentimes in very bad shape," he said.

"I've seen them come up, and they've suffered greatly, whereas the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to my knowledge, I don't think anybody's suffered other than they've worked hard and they've done great things," he added. "One's a military award, one's a civilian award, but sometimes it's very painful to get the other."

That went down well:

Trump insults veterans again. just incredible https://t.co/VrCGv0K4TL — Eric Budd (@ericmbudd) August 19, 2024

He really does think Americans who serve in battle are losers and suckers. He really does. https://t.co/d5nBtH12An — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) August 19, 2024

"Sir, here's a ladder, so you can climb out of that hole you dug for yourself."



"No thanks. What I really need now is a shovel." https://t.co/SQskBCA3Fu — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) August 19, 2024

Cheesus: I’m supposed to walk back my words from the other day regarding the Medal of Honor, but instead I’ll just double down and make it worse.



He really is the idiot’s idiot. #WeirdHitler #DemVoice1 #DemsUnited #USDemocracy https://t.co/IrK2WpzHp1 pic.twitter.com/mzwet2RziH — Dittie (@DittiePE) August 19, 2024

Once again he disrespects those who paid the ultimate price. He is a piece of shit. https://t.co/Y5ZiWLxxKv — KRIS☀️ (@BaldBossBitch) August 19, 2024

Narcissists lack empathy, so expressing gratitude to those who sacrificed themselves for our country is something he cannot do. Trump has repeatedly disparaged those who served. It's not new.