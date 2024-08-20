John Kelly Blasts Trump Over His Ludicrous Medal Of Honor Claims

Trump's former former Chief of Staff General John Kelly was offended by Trump moronic claims that the Presidential Medal of Freedom was much better than the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Kelly was interviewed by CNN and said, "Not even close. No equivalency of any kind.” "The Presidential Medal of Freedom is “given for some good works done or in fewer cases for other considerations, but they’re not even close.”

Trump handed out medals to donors and right wing provocateurs like candy. How did they put their lives on the line to defend and protect the country?

Trump: We gave her the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It’s much better than the Congressional Medal of Honor because soldiers get the Congressional. And they’re in very bad shape because they've been hit so many times by bullets or they're dead. She gets it and she's a healthy,… pic.twitter.com/UYHGB8SnF8 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 16, 2024

We do know Miriam Adelson and her husband support Trump with millions of dollars. Comparing a megadonor to a soldier's ultimate sacrifice is sacrilegious.

KELLY: “Think of Normandy, Iwo Jima, Vietnam or Fallujah,” Kelly told CNN. “The Medal of Honor is earned, not won, by incredibly brave actions on the battlefield under fire typically by very young men who joined when others did not to defend their country. Their oath to the nation is essentially the oath the president and members of Congress take, that federal judges take, that political appointees also take and includes ‘…that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties…’

Even the VFW bashed Trump for his idiotic words, so you know veterans in this country are pissed.

Medal of Honor winners are dead or severely wounded.

"It's actually much better because everyone gets the Congressional Medal of Honor," he falsely said. "That's soldiers." "They're either in very bad shape because they've been hit so many times by bullets, or they're dead," Trump continued. "But she gets it, and she's a healthy, beautiful woman." "That's right," he added. "And they're rated equal."

Trump's logic is brutish and despicable.

With a Medal of Freedom, Trump gets to relish the limelight and bask in the photo op of handing out an award to a person who he believes is good for his ratings.

Honoring fallen heroes is such a bore to him.