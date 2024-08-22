Trump Calls John Kelly A Liar For Criticizing His Medal Of Freedom Idiocy

When asked to respond to John Kelly's repudiation of his remarks about the Medal of Freedom, Demented Donald told CNN Kelly's a liar who made up a story.

The CNN reporter didn't follow up on how Kelly lied in this instance, instead just reported and aired his comments with no fact-checking or correction.

Most of the military was furious about Trump's ridiculous comparison.

Here, he is making it worse for himself. Conover writes, POS Trump Tries, Fails, To Fix 'Medal Of Honor' Insults

What a stupid man.

TRUMP: John Kelly has an ax to grind and he made up a story. Nobody would say what he said. I would be the last person to say he's a liar. He's been a proven liar. He's lied on other occasions. I didn't respect him. Once I lost my respect for him, because I saw that he couldn't do the job, I fired him. And when you fire people, they tend to say negative things.

John Kelly was Chief of Staff starting on July 31, 2017 and was fired December 8, 2018. It took Trump a year and a half to figure out he's a liar? Sure, we believe you.