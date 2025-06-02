New York Times: FYI, Trump Shares Crazy Conspiracy Theories

For instance, that Joe Biden died and was replaced by a robot clone. The Times is tentatively acknowledging Trumpy Bear is a little bit unbalanced.
By Susie MadrakJune 2, 2025

Dementia Don shared a batshit crazy conspiracy theory on social media Saturday night, saying Joe Biden had been “executed in 2020” and replaced by a robotic clone. The NYTimes called it the "latest example of the president amplifying dark, false material to his millions of followers." Via the New York Times

Mr. Trump reposted a fringe rant that another user had made on the president’s social media platform, Truth Social, just after 10 p.m. on Saturday. The White House did not respond to requests for comment on the post about Mr. Biden, whom Mr. Trump has targeted for criticism almost daily since the start of his second term.

The president has blamed Mr. Biden for all manner of societal ills and assailed his mental acuity, including with the specious theory that Mr. Biden’s aides used an autopen to enact policies and issue pardons without Mr. Biden’s knowledge. (Mr. Trump has acknowledged that his administration uses the autopen system on occasion.)

Mr. Trump has long had a penchant for sharing debunked or baseless theories online, but his embrace of conspiracies is not limited to social media. He has also elevated false claims inside the White House and surrounded himself with cabinet officials promoting such theories.

Mr. Trump’s repost of the robot conspiracy theory came a day after Mr. Biden told reporters that he was feeling good after beginning treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Mr. Trump has suggested that Mr. Biden’s diagnosis last month was not new and had been concealed from the public.

The real question is, WHY DIDN'T JAKE TAPPER TELL US IN HIS BOOK? HUH, JAKE?

The President of the United States can't simply accuse his predecessor in the White House of being a clone or a robot. He must pick one: clone or robot. The implications are staggering either way but the American people deserve answers.

tyler walk with me (@tylerhuckabee.bsky.social) 2025-06-01T15:43:46.419Z

https://bsky.app/profile/tomtomorrow.bsky.social/post/3lqkdazysss2h

Wait, so the clone and/or robot was declining mentally and now has cancer?

I have so many (unanswerable) questions

(@jagoff68.bsky.social) 2025-06-01T02:32:33.353Z

