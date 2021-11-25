Michael Flynn's New Crackpot Theory: A New Virus Is On The Way

Talking to black helicopter nut Alex Jones, Mike Flynn claims another virus is coming because COVID didn't do enough for the global elites.

Or something.

Some MAGA cultists believe COVID was created to undermine Trump. It did undermine him because he couldn't handle the task before him and worry about his narcissistic whims and needs at the same time.

So Americans suffered.

It's very sad (and infuriating) to see a former commanding officer in the Middle East for US forces become so depraved.

Flynn is a disgrace to his former uniform. He preys on the MAGA cult and QAnon insanity, spreading more lies and conspiracy theories, all to try and get rich from the suckers donating to him.

Talking to scumbag, Alex Jones, he said," I think we're going to see a controlled depression -- a financial collapse."

*Ed. Note: GDP is projected to be 7% this year.

Flynn continued, "You know we got the various variants, might even be another form of a SARS that's imposed on the international system, right?"

"Because their little plan with COVID didn't work!" Flynn opined.

Whose plan? Dr. Fauci, maybe?

Why did it fail?

"Because too many people, the world of what I call the digital warriors or the citizen journalists that are out there, they are fighting for the truth," he said.

Nothing could be further from the truth. These digital warriors as he calls them are not citizen journalists, but liars, thieves, cheats, and despicable human beings that prey on the fears on people brought on by a global pandemic.

Flynn didn't stop there.

"The truth has been exposed about all the COVID tyranny that we are facing. So I think were going to see potentially another type of virus that's imposed on the public."

Flynn believes he's getting secret messages passed on to him from statements he reads from global elites.

How was this guy ever privy to national security secrets?