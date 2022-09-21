Flynn's Insane Rant: Globalists Trying To Put Robotics In Us

Former Trump advisor and QAnon grifter Michael Flynn made the outrageous claim that some deep state globalist cabal is trying to turn people into cyborgs by putting components of robotics into our bodies.

Flynn was the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency for two years until President Obama realized he was crazy and fired him.

So of course, Trump hired him as his National Security Advisor. That is until he was fired mere weeks later and eventually found guilty by the FBI.

Michael Flynn says the globalists are trying to figure out how to alter our DNA with covid shots to control us, but that will fail so they will then turn us into cyborgs by “putting components of robotics into us.” pic.twitter.com/qIkMxHYYKR — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 21, 2022

Speaking at Reawaken America, the QAnon Christian nationalist conference, Flynn said these words.

"They are trying to change the essence of our DNA, and there are people working on this. Yuval Noah Harari, which is just not going to work," he said.

Yuval Noah Harari attacks the llunacy of global cabal conspiracy theories so Flynn targeted him.

"The work that they do, they're basically going to put component of robotics into us," Flynn said.

Flynn said robot arms and legs for people who have lost limbs are fine.

"That's different than what these guys are trying to do. They're actually trying to change the inside, the internal of something that is unchangeable, unmovable, immovable."

This is as far right whackjob as a person can go.

Flynn joins the likes of Dr. Tenpenny, who was promoted by Senator crackpot Ron Johnson and made a name for herself to the anti-vaxers by claiming vaccines magnetized people.

Now she says it's the tech companies and global elites trying to turn people into transhumans and cyborgs by using vaccines to do it.



"What's inside of the shot is quantum technology, quantum entanglement..."

Einstein, she is not.

"The whole purpose, the endgame of all of this, the endgame is injecting this modification technology and all of the nanoparticles stuff to turn us into transhumans," she croaked. "All these people that are doing this are rabid transhumanists, and they want us to be either chronically sick or dead, or the ones that are left will be transhumans that will be able to be hooked up through to quantum entanglement..." "Their intent is to give each one of us our individual IP address, that we will be a node, and an avatar with a replication of us to eliminate God from our lives, take God out of our genes and we'll be controlled externally by them."

The idiot known as Charlie Kirk has also signed up for this crackpot theory.

Kirk is relating her lunacy and applying it to the LGBTQAI community.

"The transgender movement matters even more than bio-medical fascism," Kirk said. "Because the transgender movement is an introductory phase to get you to strip yourself of your humanity to mesh with machines." "It's called trans-humanism," Kirk decried. "They want you to say, 'okay I can choose any gender why can't I just have like it exoskeleton of some sort of machine around me'". Kirk continued, "This is why they're so insistent on this transgender thing, because if you stop being a man, then maybe you can stop being a human being." "Where you kinda just hook up to a machine all day long, you're controlled by five companies that control your thoughts, your feelings, and the real world actually ends up being the not real world." "It's called trans-humanism," Kirk decried.

To think, Michael Flynn was the National Security Advisor for the United States of America. That is horrifying.