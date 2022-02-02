Charlie Kirk Signs On To 'Transhuman' Conspiracy

The rabid Trump supporter takes the transhumanoid conspiracy and relates it to the transgender community. Because 'Trans"
By John AmatoFebruary 2, 2022

Anti-vax nutjob Dr. Sherri Tenpenny has been promoting an insane theory, a Matrix-style, transhumanoid conspiracy that being vaccinated turns people into 'transhumans.'

Tenpenny is always on the right-wing evangelical circuit like Stew Peters, etc...that's where all the COVID conspiracies metastasize. Her medical license was inexplicably renewed last year by the Ohio Board of Health, despite questions about her mental health.

Charlie Kirk is now repeating the same lunacy to his QAnon followers only tying it in with the transgender community.

"The transgender movement matters even more than bio-medical fascism," Kirk said.

"Because the transgender movement is an introductory phase to get you to strip yourself of your humanity to mesh with machines."

"It's called trans-humanism," Kirk decried.

"They want you to say 'okay I can choose any gender why can't I just have like it exoskeleton of some sort of machine around me'".

Kirk continued, "This is why they're so insistent on this transgender thing, because if you stop being a man, then maybe you can stop being a human being."

"Where you kinda just hook up to a machine all day long, you're controlled by five companies that control your thoughts, your feelings and the real world actually ends up being the not real world."

Republican extremists continually sell to their flock of lemmings that the transgender community wants everybody, and I mean everybody to switch genders.

It's crazy.

I related Tenpenny's quackery to The Matrix, but Kirk uses "Ready Player One" meets "Inception."

By relating this transhuman a$$fu*kery to the transgender community, Kirk believes his latest con will be an easier pill to swallow than saying 'you will become a transhumanoid cyborg if you take a vaccine.'

It's basically the same thing wrapped in a homophobic bow.

Crazy conspiracies start at the bottom of the most extreme wingnut fever swamps and work their way up to Fox. And everyone associated with these networks knows exactly how gullible their marks are.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue