Bartiromo Floats Another Biden Conspiracy Theory

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday floated the conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama is secretly "running things" in President Joe Biden's administration.

During a segment about Biden's legacy on Fox News, conservative pundit Charlie Kirk claimed that Biden is trying to prove that he can accomplish things that Obama could not.

"He almost wants to prove to Obama that I can do what you couldn't do when it comes to pandering to the liberal base and implementing progressive policy," Kirk opined.

"Ah!" Bartiromo replied. "That's what it is. I know he's on the phone all the time with Obama and I'm hearing that he's running things from behind the scenes."

Bartiromo, however, offered no evidence that Obama is secretly controlling Biden.