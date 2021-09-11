Joni Ernst Spews Deranged Biden 9/11 Conspiracy Theory

President Joe Biden instituted stricter vaccine requirements, and as usual, right-wing media and Republicans are screeching in order to appease their QAnon anti-vax supporters — at the expense of the health and safety of all Americans.

One of the most unhinged responses came from Senator Joni Ernst, who on Fox "News" decided to smear the memory of 9/11 with the following lunacy. First, John Roberts admitted that most companies are celebrating the new mandates, but of course, then had to spin it for their sicko viewers.

"The Biden administration is now leading by coercion. What do you say?" Roberts asked.

Sen. Ernst must have prepared this lame-brain conspiracy before she came on the air.

"They are leading by coercion," Sen. Ernst agreed.

Then, like a typical Fox News host, Ernst didn't provide evidence, citing an individual or group that is making a specific claim. Instead, she alleged criticism directed at Biden, using the lazy and tired "critics say," or "my friends say" blanket for cover.

She continued, "The point that is being made by so many of my colleagues that this is a diversion, away from 9/11. Away from the twentieth anniversary..."

Say, what?

Trying to save the lives of the American people during a pandemic is no easy task, made exponentially harder by Republican refusal to comply with common-sense public health initiatives, like mask-wearing and getting the vaccines. But the Republican party believes this is how they will win power back.

If only their behavior affected only each other, and those who are refusing safety measure during this pandemic. But it is not. They are killing and infecting innocent people with their reckless, criminally cavalier attitudes.

And for a sitting US Senator to use a preposterous 9/11 conspiracy against a sitting president isn't just off-the-wall and despicable. It's madness.

Jodi Ernst just sh*t all over the the solemn commemoration of this 20th anniversary of September 11th.