Biden: 'Even Fox News' Requires Vaccinations

President Biden gave a major speech today to announce new vaccine mandates and other measures against COVID-19 which will affect tens of millions of Americans who are refusing to take the vaccines that will protect them as well as already vaccinated Americans.

Since Fox News and almost every other right-wing media outlet has been supporting anti-vax and anti-mask creeps during his administration so far, Biden deftly called out what their hosts and guests refuse to say on-air.

"I'm announcing that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees that together employ 80 million workers to ensure their work forces are fully vaccinated. or show a negative test at least once a week," Biden said.

"Some of the biggest companies are already requiring this..." The president named some big companies that are and have already adopting similar mandates on vaccinations and then he lowered the boom.

"And even Fox News!" he added with a grin.

Yes, Fox News has mandated their employees all be vaccinated, yet for ratings they keep that as quiet as possible while broadcasting the most unserious and and dangerous COVID deniers on the planet.

It was a nice troll of Fox News, but also a truth bomb.

Not getting vaccinated and attacking Americans for even wearing a mask should be a felony.

Murder charges for media outlets that promote COVID infections among our children should be next.

Editor's note:

The full executive order regarding employers with more than 100 employees is here. The full executive order for federal contractors is here.

Watch the full speech here, beginning at 29:55 in the video: