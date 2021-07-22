Now Even Ron DeSantis Is Persuading Floridians To Get Vaccine

This seems to have become an official trend. Even Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is telling people why they should get vaccinated. Via MyNews13.com:

“These vaccines are saving lives, they are reducing mortality,” DeSantis said at a press event Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

Remarks Wednesday are among the governor’s most direct encouragement for vaccination in recent months.

“If you are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, the chance of you getting seriously ill or dying from COVID is effectively zero,” DeSantis said. “If you look at people being admitted to hospitals, over 95% of them are either not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated at all.”

[...] “We have no mandate, we’ve provided information to people and we’ve been very honest about any data that comes out,” DeSantis said.

“We don’t want to be making people feel bad about choices or heckling them or talking down to them,” Murthy said. “Everyone makes their decision for different reasons. What’s important to me is that people have accurate information, scientific-based information so they can make the best decision for themselves and their families.”