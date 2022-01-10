Vaccine Appointments Quadruple After Quebec Requires Shots For Liquor Stores

What is it they say, if you give people a practical reason to get vaccinated they will? Beyond the simple reason of protecting yourself and those around you from getting sick or dying, of course.

Source: New York Daily News



First-dose vaccine appointments quadrupled in Quebec after the Canadian province required vaccine passports to buy alcohol and marijuana.

Quebec announced the new rules Thursday, when there were an average of 1,500 first dose appointments, the Montreal Gazette reported.

On Friday, there were 6,000 first dose appointments, according to Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé.

The new rules require a COVID vaccine to enter state-run Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) locations beginning Jan. 18.

More than 78% of people in Quebec are fully vaccinated, according to Canadian government data. That’s a higher percentage than in any U.S. state.