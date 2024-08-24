MAGA,You F*ck With Gus Walz, You F*ck With All Of Us!

What is it about MAGAts that made them think it was a solid own to attack Gus Walz? People who have very ittle connection to the rest of the human race, right? Because loving your dad is a good thing!

This is both a poignant & hilarious commentary by Matt McNeil on Gus Walz. Matt's a father, is a progressive Minneapolis radio host who knows the Walz family, and also works in the funniest breakdown of the flick "Armageddon" & how it has every MAGA myth 20 yrs ahead of time.

It's blowing up on Cliff's channel right now, it's just that good. 17 mins long, and keeps your interest the whole time. I promise, you won't want the time back.

If you like this post and want more great content like this, be sure to subscribe to Cliff's Edge on YouTube.