The 'Your Body My Choice' MAGA Posters Need To F*ck All The Way Off

Yeah, that's not going to happen, MAGA.
Credit: Conover Kennard
By Conover KennardNovember 8, 2024

To the 'men' tweeting out, "Your body my choice," you haven't thought this out very well. My gun, my choice. Your balls, my fist. Some of the 'men' are even advocating for rape, and women are not amused. All of this follows Trump's presidential victory. One little feller tweeted, "Make Project 2025 Real Again!" following this post on this shithole site called Xitter (I am not calling it X ever).

The admitted virgin white nationalist Nick Fuentes posted this:

And then there's this:

MAGA guys like this rapey meme.

Here is the best response to these 'men':

MAGA, touch us and you will never touch another woman, and you will be left in the corner in a fetal position sucking your thumb. You stupid little bitches, we aren't playing around. You think we were mad before? You ain't seen nothing yet.

Discussion

Discussion

