The 'Your Body My Choice' MAGA Posters Need To F*ck All The Way Off

To the 'men' tweeting out, "Your body my choice," you haven't thought this out very well. My gun, my choice. Your balls, my fist. Some of the 'men' are even advocating for rape, and women are not amused. All of this follows Trump's presidential victory. One little feller tweeted, "Make Project 2025 Real Again!" following this post on this shithole site called Xitter (I am not calling it X ever).

The admitted virgin white nationalist Nick Fuentes posted this:

Your body, my choice. Forever. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 6, 2024

And then there's this:

MAGA guys like this rapey meme.

A new era is upon us, ladies https://t.co/gK0e9JaMeF — Jax (@landosaurusjax) November 8, 2024

I love this platform so much https://t.co/EMtJWgYONv — orange juice jones (@tempexcab) November 7, 2024

I control your body now bitches https://t.co/alLW9laNO3 — Bill Ding CCP⭐ (@CcpDing) November 6, 2024

Unironically, this is what needs to happen to the middle-aged white women in order to achieve any kind of course correction with them. https://t.co/cx8ZOE3tUd — Grimnail (@Grim_nail) November 6, 2024

I'm not even lying when I say please protect yourselves. The amount of people publicly showing us they're rapists and do not care about us is astronomical.

"Your body, my choice"? Like, do you even HEAR YOURSELF? pic.twitter.com/GqxaEdgpWE — Winter ❄️ (@vvinta_) November 7, 2024

To all the women out there-



Your body, my choice. Fuck you and your health care pic.twitter.com/yG9ul8aRen — Papist King (@PapistKing) November 7, 2024

Here is the best response to these 'men':

MAGA, touch us and you will never touch another woman, and you will be left in the corner in a fetal position sucking your thumb. You stupid little bitches, we aren't playing around. You think we were mad before? You ain't seen nothing yet.