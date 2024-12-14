Time To Take Down The Billionaires DESTROYING OUR DEMOCRACY

Oligarchic, monopolistic billionaires--Musk, Trump, Peter Thiel, Kochs, Uihleins, De Vos dingbats--who exercise raw power in our society, have corrupted business, politics, culture, religion, the judiciary. We stop now or they end our democracy.

There's no-one they can't "convince" with "charitable gifts," campaign contributions, hell, even 500K unreported vacations for Supreme Court Judges. These greedheads don't read history, though, be it French, Russian or our own Revolution. What happened to the UnitedHealthcare CEO's just the beginning if people grow increasinglly desperate. These filthy rich know-it-alls are sowing the seeds of their own demise.

As for Democrats, it ain't hard. Remember that guy FDR? He had a blueprint for "inviting their hatred." And he was rich! NO MORE elected Dems talking about the brilliance of Elon Musk (a f-ing joke) or pardoning Trump. Enough half-witted wimpiness and "steady as she goes" mentality. It's time to turn the ship into the storm and take 'em on rhetorically, politically & with policy.