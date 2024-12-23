Monica Crowley Will Bring Crackpot Conspiracies To The White House In 2025

The Joe McCarthy loving MAGAt failed at trying to rewrite the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol.
By John AmatoDecember 23, 2024

Crowley has claimed repeatedly that Joseph McCarthy, scumbag lying redbaiter of all time was correct in fighting windmills and destroying the lives of many Americans while drinking himself to death, continues to debase herself with ludicrous Xitter postings.

That is a prerequisite to be a part of the Trump administration.

Sore winning has become a thing.

The ACTUAL insurrection was orchestrated and carried out by Trump's minions, in and out of Congress, while the Demented One fiddled away, hoping Pence would be party to the treason. When Pence refused, treasonous MAGAts turned to The Turner Diaries and wanted to hang him.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site.

