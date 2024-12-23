Monica Crowley Will Bring Crackpot Conspiracies To The White House In 2025

Crowley has claimed repeatedly that Joseph McCarthy, scumbag lying redbaiter of all time was correct in fighting windmills and destroying the lives of many Americans while drinking himself to death, continues to debase herself with ludicrous Xitter postings.

That is a prerequisite to be a part of the Trump administration.

Everyone knew that Biden was senile in 2020, but the System created massive chaos that year to stop Trump & install Joe - all so Obama could have a 3rd term.



This was the ACTUAL insurrection.



And the criminals who carried it out will soon be forced to face the music. — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) December 21, 2024

Sore winning has become a thing.

The ACTUAL insurrection was orchestrated and carried out by Trump's minions, in and out of Congress, while the Demented One fiddled away, hoping Pence would be party to the treason. When Pence refused, treasonous MAGAts turned to The Turner Diaries and wanted to hang him.