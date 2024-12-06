Hoo Boy, Trump Appoints Monica Crowley Again

What could go wrong this time? She's already outed as a plagiarist nutjob.
By Frances LangumDecember 6, 2024

[Editor's Note: There are many videos out there of Monica Crowley saying crazy shit, we just decided to top this post with the one from the Faith and Freedom Conference THIS YEAR where she defends Joe McCarthy and McCarthyism.]

Monica Crowley would be the 10th former Fox personality to serve in the second Trump administration.

[More Editor's Note: The rest of this post is a reprise from our highlights reel from 2016, because reruns are what the "Trump Administration" does best!]

Oh it's just so perfect. Monica Crowley is straight outta central casting for the Celebrity Apprentice White House.

A Fox News blonde who specializes in right wing conspiracy theories, who could be better?

The above video shows our Monica in 2012, informing her viewers that Occupy Wall Street is an Obama plot to damage Mitt Romney!

Remember when in 2011 she referred to the duly elected sitting President of the United States as "Mubarek Obama, the dictator"?

Did you know that "kooks" in the Democratic Party have taken our nation on a "socialist joyride"? Monica warned you!

My personal all-time favorite, her excitement about Sarah Palin after the 2008 Republican Convention is pure Monica Crowley!

Sarah Palin and John McCain make the Republican Party Hip and Cool:

Perhaps it's her "spirited" defense of Donald Trump in summer of 2015 that gets her the job in the White House. Ya think?

There's more Monica Crowley in our searchable archives. There are very few television personalities with the breadth of assertive, angry 'let's go there if it hurts Democrats' that Monica Crowley brings to the table. She's a perfect match for the Trump White House.

