Tuco In Squid Game

Raymond Cruz is a highly underrated actor.
Tuco Salamanca is a classic villain in every sense of the word while only appearing in four episodes of Breaking Bad.
Detective Julio Sanchez was a whirling dervish of respect in The Closer.
I loved both programs.
I'm gearing up to watch season two of Squid Game, but its been so long since I watched season one, I can't remember how the first season ended.
I do like to re-watch series, but I'm not in the mood to re-watch Squid.
My friend called me tonight and filled me on on the season one ending.
All good, now open thread.