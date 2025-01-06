Tuco In Squid Game

Raymond Cruz is a highly underrated actor.

Tuco Salamanca is a classic villain in every sense of the word while only appearing in four episodes of Breaking Bad.

Detective Julio Sanchez was a whirling dervish of respect in The Closer.

I loved both programs.

I'm gearing up to watch season two of Squid Game, but its been so long since I watched season one, I can't remember how the first season ended.

I do like to re-watch series, but I'm not in the mood to re-watch Squid.

My friend called me tonight and filled me on on the season one ending.

All good, now open thread.