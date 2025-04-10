Elon Musk's Pet DOGE Minions Are Getting Audited

So what does that mean in terms of actual accountability?
By Susie MadrakApril 10, 2025

The GAO is auditing Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The probe, which has been ongoing since March, covers DOGE’s handling of data at several cabinet-level agencies, including the Departments of Labor, Education, Homeland Security, HHS, the Treasury, and the Social Security Administration, as well as the US DOGE Service (USDS) itself, according to sources and records reviewed by WIRED.

Records show that the GAO—an independent auditing, research, and investigative agency for Congress—appears to be requesting comprehensive information from the agencies in question, including incident reports on “potential or actual misuse of agency systems or data” and documentation of policies and procedures relating to systems DOGE operatives have accessed, as well as documentation of policies for the agency's risk assessments, audit logs, insider threat programs, and more.

Over the last few months, DOGE operatives, many of them with connections to Musk’s companies but little to no government experience, have infiltrated dozens of federal agencies as part of Musk’s plan to push out tens of thousands of government employees. They have also gained initial access to untold amounts of sensitive data, from Treasury payment systems to tax records, and appear to be attempting to connect purposefully disparate data systems.

While a number of Democratic officials have sounded the alarm on DOGE’s activities, this audit is one of the first real signs of possible accountability and oversight.

I'm not so sure about that. So suppose the report concludes they put siphons in the bank accounts and funneled the money to the personal accounts of DOGE "workers." So? Is anyone really going to hold these guys accountable? I'd love to be wrong, but I won't hold my breath just yet.

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is reportedly facing a new audit after a series of "alarming" reports.

The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) 2025-04-10T00:59:18.690Z

SCOOP: Elon Musk's DOGE is getting audited.

The General Accountability Office's audit examines DOGE's handling of data at a number of federal agencies, according to sources and records reviewed by WIRED.

from me and @timmarchman.bsky.social:

Leah Feiger (@leahfeiger.bsky.social) 2025-04-09T17:24:38.008Z

The audit covers DOGE's handling of data at several Cabinet-level agencies, including:
–the Departments of Labor, Education, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services
–the Treasury
–the Social Security Administration
–the US DOGE Service (USDS) itself

WIRED (@wired.com) 2025-04-09T17:36:55.306Z

