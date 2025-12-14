Gaslighting Bartiromo Parrots Trump, Calls Affordability A 'Hoax'

Dear Leader put out his talking points on the economy, and the propagandists on Fox "news" are more than happy to repeat them. Trump's numbers on the economy are in the toilet, and no amount of gaslighting by Trump and his enablers is going to change what people are experiencing in their everyday lives. But that won't stop the likes of Sean Hannity and Maria Bartiromo from trying to tell them how wonderful everything actually is.

HANNITY: Okay, gas prices alone, the lifeblood of the world's economy, that alone, that massive, that drastic a cut is huge. The drop in inflation, huge. Nevermind where I think all the growth areas are. What's your analysis?

BARTIROMO: Well, Sean, first of all, it's great to see you. Thank you so much for having me. Thank you. Secondly, this is no surprise, Sean. They always do this over and over again.

The Democrats are known for this. What they do is, everything they're actually doing, they attack the Republicans for. We've seen this repeatedly over and over again, and they're doing it again.

Of course we all remember that the Democrats spent $7 trillion on Joe Biden's watch, And at that time, because of all of that spending for things like the Inflation Reduction Act, which never reduced inflation, or the CHIPS Act, and so many other packages, that $7 trillion sent inflation, that is the consumer price index, to 40-year highs.

We remember when the CPI was up 9.1 percent. President Trump had that as a priority when he walked into the Oval Office for the second time. This has been his priority. You mentioned energy. Yes, that was one of the key strategic ways he used in terms of reining in inflation by putting more oil on the market, by basically messaging out to the markets that more oil was coming because we were going to, quote, drill, baby, drill. And that's why oil prices and gasoline prices have come down.

There are certainly some commodities that are still high. People are frustrated with housing and the price of homes. People are frustrated with certain food items. But there are a number of things that President Trump has already been incredibly successful doing.

So when he says this affordability issue is a hoax, he's right. He's basically talking about how the Democrats have taken this word affordability and used it as their calling card for the 2026 elections.

They think that these Democrat wins that we just saw in Miami, in New York City, in other places like New Jersey, we shouldn't be surprised that the Democrats won those races. These are all blue states and cities. So it's no surprise there.

What is a surprise is that after all of these years, the Republicans keep getting rolled over by the Democrats' messaging. I got to tell you, I don't think that people really feel as bad as the Democrats are talking about. The economy is doing well.

There's $18 trillion of new investment that have come into this country. The president has been doing a very good job in terms of rolling regulation.

And don't underestimate this, Sean. In 2026, the big, beautiful bill will start playing out. We're going to see depreciation. We're going to see businesses use all of those tax code changes to actually see growth and spark real movement in their businesses. And then citizens with no tax on tips and no tax on Social Security. That will hit in the first half of the year. That's where you're going to see a big boost in the economic growth story in the first half of '26.