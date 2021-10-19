Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Eric Trump On Hannity Is A Plot Against Your Sanity

There's a reason Eric Trump goes on Hannity and gaslights the (liberal?) audience. It's not what you think.
By Frances Langum
5 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

So Eric Trump was on Hannity last night and let loose this whopper of hypocrisy.

Did you know that Joe Biden spends too much time away from the White House?

Twitter exploded.

Everybody knows Eric's dad spent one-third of his time in his so-called presidency at his private golf clubs, charging the Secret Service above market rates and milking the press and the taxpayer, as well as angling for free advertising for his properties. And don't get me started about all the "executive time" in the White House, where he didn't emerge from his separate-from-his-wife bedroom and DVR'd Fox prime time shows until one in the afternoon.

As Joe Biden said when he saw Trump's in-house golf practice set up in the living quarters, What a f**king a**hole.

But Eric has done this before. On September 19 of this year, Eric told Maria Bartiromo, "I mean, you better believe, if Donald Trump had one of his lawyers going in to make up lies to the FBI to try and smear another campaign, you would have -- you better believe that he would have been on every paper around the world."

It was, Eric.

That was the weekend when all the clips from the Woodward/Acosta book "Peril" were being released, in anticipation of the book dropping on September 21.

It's pretty obvious what Eric and Fox are up to. Eric's handlers have found a way to get Twitter to talk about something other than Daddy being deposed in a violence-against-protestors case, as he was yesterday.

There's nothing liberal tweeters love more than a good fact check against a Trump. We fall for it every time.

I have no doubt that Eric would do this for his dad, even though it makes him a laughing stock.

The question is, when does the Trump brand become so toxic (I'm thinking when Eric gets indicted for tax fraud) that Fox can't host another Trump. That day may be pretty far off, but it's coming. And then another Republican Tea Party-ish Great rebranding begins. Fox is so good at it. Watch out, Eric.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team