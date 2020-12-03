Fox's Eric Shawn Debunks Hannity, Yes, That Hannity, On Voter 'Fraud'

Fox News reporter Eric Shawn joined Martha MacCallum's program and debunked all the latest crazy voter fraud conspiracy theories. You know, the ones that are being promoted Trump and his fellow Fox News hosts like Sean Hannity.

One of the theories being promoted by Rudy Giuliani (with no proof) is that there were 'vote dumps' late at night for Joe Biden.

Shawn explained that the reason the totals changed so quickly later at night was because it takes time to upload all the votes and after many hours they finally uploaded them all at once.

Shawn said a Pennsylvania official told him, “It’s like saying if we uploaded 75,000 ballots in five minutes, we counted in five minutes. That’s not true. We’d been counting them for hours."

A new claim of suspicious vote activity was made by a supposed USPS contractor truck driver named Jesse Morgan.

Morgan is being represented by Phillip Kline, a former Kansas attorney general whose law license was suspended in 2013, but Hannity was quick to interview him. His story was also immediately publicized by Fox News' Outnumbered earlier in the day.

Lancasteronline writes, "It's a story presented without hard evidence, a tale without even a clear allegation of what kind of fraud occurred, or how it happened."

Josh Feldman writes, Martha MacCallum took note of truck driver Jesse Morgan, who claimed he drove hundreds of thousands of ballots across state lines to Sean Hannity — who repeatedly and uncritically touted what he and other guests he had on were saying.



MacCallum, (who could be a decent reporter if she was so inclined but instead is a Republican propagandist) then brought up Morgan's tale to Sean Hannity. MacCallum has no trouble promoting any preposterous theory by calling people who aren't credible or have no actual knowledge of voter fraud "whistleblowers" to help Trump.

The Fox News host played some video from Hannity's interview.

MacCallum said, “I think anybody who listens to this thinks that it sounds fishy and want to know, you know, what’s going on with it? What do you know about the situation?”

Shawn said it sounds fishy but he said that election officials told him that just couldn't happen.

“Because every ballot, they say, is matched to a voter and they double-check it and they confirm. They say you just can’t simply get hundreds of thousands of fake ballots or signs ballots somehow into the system,” Shawn stated.

Shawn then read this statement from Wanda Murren:



All these outlandish phony charges are being peddled on Fox News night and day. By being the one person who debunks the nonsense, Eric Shawn has been a true light of integrity on Fox.