Fox's Tarlov Hits Trump For Putin Love: 'Are They Buddies?'

The reaction on Fox to Trump and Vance's disastrous, dangerous, embarrassing shitshow with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has, as expected, been mainly glowing towards Trump and Vance, pretending Zelensky had the bullying coming and pretending that Trump is some master negotiator instead of the Russian asset traitor that he is who just made the entire world a whole lot more dangerous with his actions this Friday.

One exception is Fox regular Jessica Tarlov, who laid into Trump for his alliance with Putin and tried to get her obnoxious The Five co-host Jesse Watters to respond to Trump's Putin love while talking about the supposed "phony witch hunt," only to be met with laughter and derision from Watters.

TARLOV: I think Jesse's right that usually this is hashed out in private, but this is a president who loves doing things in public, and he's a TV guy, and he made for great TV there, and we're going to talk more in the B Block about the various reactions to it and, and how much this ultimately benefits Putin and how he was so excited to see this interaction, and I'm sure that is the case.

But The idea that Zelensky, whose people have fought bravely for three years against a authoritarian adversary that invaded, that has taken an advantage at every single turn has been nothing but a patriot said even just last weekend that he would resign if it meant that they could get into NATO, right?

That was after the accusation from President Trump, JD Vance, etc., that he was the one who's a dictator, that he was the one, that it was Ukraine's fault that all this happens when we all know or anyone who's being honest that it was definitely Putin's fault.

And Jesse's right, the moment where Zelensky gets animated is when JD Vance asks him to just take it, to just sit there and go along with the idea that Vladimir Putin wasn't the aggressor in this, or the idea that Vladimir Putin is a diplomatic partner. Vladimir Putin is not a diplomatic partner for anybody.

So you had a patriotic world leader defending his people and defending the thousands of lives, tens of thousands of lives that have been lost on all of this...

WATTERS: And neither Stalin, neither is Mao. Sometimes you have to do deals with bad guys.

TARLOV: But he is... I totally, and America in life has done some deals with some bad guys, but that isn't what's going on here.

And Donald Trump revealed himself. I thought the most shocking part was that Trump goes on to say "Putin went through a hell of a lot with me. He went through a phony witch hunt."

And people have been saying since the beginning of this since Donald Trump came on the world stage that he is aligned with Putin. We saw in Helsinki in 2018 when he stood up there and he sided with Putin over the intelligence agencies.

He says, Well, Putin told me he didn't do it. He told me he didn't meddle in the election.

And then are you comfortable with an American president saying Putin went through a hell of a lot with me? Are they buddies?

WATTERS: I went through a hell of a lot with you, Jessica, with the Russia, Russia, Russia.

TARLOV: Okay, making a joke of it means that I made a valid point just for the viewers at home.