Best Actor 2025

No, Marlon Brando was not in Godfather Part 2, but this drawing takes "cartoonist's license."
By RattMarch 2, 2025

The Oscars are tonight!!! I just realized that. I haven't seen many movies but of those nominated, my absolute favorite is Wicked. Hoping it wins but I'm guessing it won't.

I went to a Tesla dealership protest yesterday and am still energized from it. I encourage all of you to plan to attend a town hall or protest in your town to draw attention to the wrecking ball President Elon and his little dog Donald are doing to the country.

This is your cartoon and morning open thread. Which movies have you seen, and hope win tonight? Pull up a chair and let's have a chat.

- Karoli

Discussion

