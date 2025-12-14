'Nonstop Lying': Scalise, Johnson Face Backlash Over Health Care Lies

Louisiana GOP Rep. Steve Scalise has apparently gotten his talking points in order regarding the health care crisis his party created by not extending the enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of the year. On Friday, Trump was asked, “What's your message to those 24 million Americans who will see their insurance premiums go up” at the end of the month? “Don’t make it sound so bad!” Trump said.

That's because Republicans have no viable plan, aside from what amounts to junk insurance. However, Scalise somehow blames Democrats for "skyrocketing premiums," adding, "Democrats broke health care." Democrats prolonged the recent government shutdown, demanding a multi-year extension of the ACA subsidies, arguing it was essential to prevent a premium "cliff." And here we are. Republicans have had 15 years to present Americans with an affordable healthcare plan, and now 24 million Americans' premiums are about to skyrocket.

Scalise's tweet wasn't received well.

Universal healthcare for all works in every country for far less than the US spends — Matthew Wollenweber (@MWollenweber) December 13, 2025

I just read what you linked.

The cost-sharing reduction payments to lower premiums wouldn't go into effect until 2027.



So basically, you're going to have a lot of people who won't be able to afford their health insuance in 2026, the year of the midterms.



Brilliant. 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/pHpIPn0zje — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) December 13, 2025

Mike Johnson's tweet didn't go down well, either.

No plan included. Again. Going on 3 decades of Performative Political Pablum. https://t.co/L1BrPaKak2 — Denny McCloskey (@DennyMcCloskey) December 13, 2025

After literally 14yrs of Planning, this is the best you can do asshole🥱🥴Taking away the ACA credits & replacing them with a $1000 payment won't do sh*t to help American families. That money won't get them Cover worth a damn & you know it. Waving checks around won't work anymore https://t.co/Sr9iSAfvbE — Eddie W (@25eddiewatson) December 13, 2025

This should be called the "Higher Deductibles, Less Coverage for People Who Actually Need To Use Their Insurance Act." What a joke. @SpeakerJohnson @MikeJohnson https://t.co/PH2kCEPdxe — Kristy (@KristyEG90) December 13, 2025

Jesus would like to have a word about your nonstop lying @SpeakerJohnson https://t.co/MCrATG3YCe — Your pickleball PT (@DryNeedlingPT) December 13, 2025

The average American people can't afford 200% healthcare insurance. Republicans and DT are completely out of touch https://t.co/FbJ9BT9PD5 — clau89 (@claudiaMOR2216) December 13, 2025

If they'll lie about health care for millions of Americans, they'll lie to us about anything - and they have.