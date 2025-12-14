'Nonstop Lying': Scalise, Johnson Face Backlash Over Health Care Lies

If they'll lie about health care for millions of Americans, they'll lie to us about anything - and they have.
Credit: DonkeyHotey/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardDecember 14, 2025

Louisiana GOP Rep. Steve Scalise has apparently gotten his talking points in order regarding the health care crisis his party created by not extending the enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of the year. On Friday, Trump was asked, “What's your message to those 24 million Americans who will see their insurance premiums go up” at the end of the month? “Don’t make it sound so bad!” Trump said.

That's because Republicans have no viable plan, aside from what amounts to junk insurance. However, Scalise somehow blames Democrats for "skyrocketing premiums," adding, "Democrats broke health care." Democrats prolonged the recent government shutdown, demanding a multi-year extension of the ACA subsidies, arguing it was essential to prevent a premium "cliff." And here we are. Republicans have had 15 years to present Americans with an affordable healthcare plan, and now 24 million Americans' premiums are about to skyrocket.

Scalise's tweet wasn't received well.

Mike Johnson's tweet didn't go down well, either.

