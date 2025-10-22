Ron Johnson: Losing ACA Subsidies 'Not Gut-Wrenching'

Sen Ron Johnson (MAGA-Moscow) went on CNBC and spoke to Joe Kernan about the government shutdown. That, in turn, led to the issue of subsidies for the Affordable Care Act and how failure to address the issue would cause the cost of health care coverage to double or more and that millions would lose coverage altogether.

RoJo's reaction to this had all the warmth of a pit viper has towards its prey:

ROJO: I don't think this is going to be any kind of gut-wrenching problem if these enhanced subsidies just go away. We will probably have to weather the lies told by the Democrats. But again, we're happy to work with Democrats and fix the broken Obama. KERNAN: Millions of people are going to die. They said billions of people will die if these subsidies aren't renewed, enhanced. ROJO: Democrats say all kinds of things that aren't true. I got that. And it does scare people because a lot of people in the legacy media carry their water, amplify their falsehoods. I got that. That scares a lot of Republicans as well. It doesn't scare me. I'm just looking at the reality situation. We need to describe the reality, which is what I'm trying to do on the show.

As deplorable and disgusting RoJo's nonchalant attitude towards millions being put in harm's way is, it should not be a surprise. RoJo has long been wanting to take a bigger bite out of Medicare and Medicaid than they already have. It just tears him up inside to see that money going to help people instead of lining his own pockets or the pockets of his wealthy friends.

Believe it or not, that wasn't the only spit take RoJo had that morning. Before he poo-pooed the lives of millions of Americans, RoJo gushed over the human-sized naked mole rat, Rick Scott, calling him "an expert in healthcare:"

Ron Johnson: "Let's bring free market competition back into the healthcare industry. Let's bring back way more consumer choice. Rick Scott, an expert in healthcare, he's working with people like myself and the White House, let's design the Republican plan." pic.twitter.com/LqdOXAjjsK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2025

If one considers committing the largest Medicare fraud in the nation's history to be expertise, he is correct. To me, that's like calling Kristi Noem an expert in pet care.

On a final note, is anyone - anyone at all - buying into this bullshit that the Republicans actually give a shit about the workers? Anyone? I didn't think so.