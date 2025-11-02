Jebus Johnson Gives Lamest Excuse Yet For Not Releasing Their 'Health Care Plan'

We all know they don't have a "plan" other than to allow the insurance companies to go back to denying coverage, or selling worthless junk plans that didn't pay for anything like they did before the ACA was enacted.

That didn't stop Mike Johnson from giving this lame response to Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent criticism over the ACA subsidies they're allowing to expire in their "one big beautiful" turd of a bill that passed earlier this year.

Here's Johnson proving Greene's point on this weekend's Fox News Sunday:

BREAM: So another thing that happened this weekend is open enrollment began for Obamacare. People are seeing a change in their uh premiums essentially if these subsidies that are set to expire at the end of the year are not changed, renewed, handled in some way.

Last time you were here we talked about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who had some real frustrations about this. "Where is the Republican plan?" I know you two had talked. Well, she posted this on X this week.

She says "Johnson said he's got ideas and pages of policy ideas and committees of jurisdiction are working on it, but he refused to give one policy proposal to our GOP conference on our own conference call. Apparently I have to go into a SCIF," referencing a protected intel sharing type place, "to find out the Republican health care plan!!!" And there are a lot of exclamation points there.

JOHNSON: Yeah, I don't know what to say about that. I mean, that's absurd. Obviously, we're not going to be on a conference call explaining all of our plans and strategies for health care reform because they're leaked in real time, literally, when I have a conference call with all my members, it's tweeted out by journalists.

They're supposed to be private, but they're not. And so, Marjorie knows that. She knows she can come into my office any day at any hour and I'll lay out everything for her.

The Committees of Jurisdiction, the people who specialize in all of this, have been working on this around the clock for a long time. In fact, we published 60 or 70 pages of healthcare reform ideas in 2019 when I was the chair of the Republican Study Committee, the largest caucus in Congress.

Our ideas have been out there for a long time. We're formulating the final plan that will bring down premiums. There's only one party in America that is going to do that. Remember, the Democrats are the ones that created the system that is failing us. They created Obamacare. They said it was going to bring down cost is done exactly the opposite. Premiums by some estimates are up 60 percent since Obamacare was created in 2010. So it's the Republican Party that is going to bring down the cost, not the Democrats. They've already proven what they're about.