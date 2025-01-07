Weak-Ass Democrats Forgot To Storm The Capitol Yesterday

On the same day a joint session of Congress formally certified the Bloated Yam's 2024 election victory, many Democrats marked the day in somber and sometimes bitter terms. Via HuffPost:

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said the expected quiet at the U.S. Capitol Monday, under heavy security measures as well as a blanket of overnight snow, should not be taken for granted.

“It’s because today in America, tragically, only one party respects elections. The other party uses and justifies violence to keep power,” he said in a post.

“Had Harris won, today likely would have been another bloodbath.”

Another Connecticut lawmaker, Democratic Rep. Jim Himes, echoed Murphy.

“I’m feeling angry about the fact that this is going to be strawberry ice cream and puppies because Trump won, and if Trump had lost we’d be in body armor and protected by the 82nd Airborne right now,” Himes told HuffPost.

“And that tells you something about the difference between the two parties.”