Twitter Spanks Sham Populist Josh Hawley After He Picks A Fight With Walmart

A member of Walmart's social media team tweeted disdain for the Missouri senator's plan to challenge the Electoral College vote certification in Congress next week. Twitter absurdity ensued.
By Aliza Worthington
I'm old enough to remember a couple of hours ago, when I wrote a post about Josh Hawley's plan to subvert democracy by challenging the certification of the Electoral College vote next week in Congress.

Oooo. Big man, Sen. Hawley, pretending to care about election security, and eVeRy vOtE cOuNtS! If that were the case, why didn't you vote to impeach your president, who directly benefitted from Russia's help in 2016? And who subsequently sought interference with the 2020 election by suppressing Black and brown votes and lying about the efficacy of mail-in voting during a pandemic?

Because you DON'T really care about election security, and the only votes that matter to you are the ones cast by white Republicans. But shhhhhh. Don't say that out loud.

Anyhow, an employee of WalMart decided to call bullsh*t on Hawley's fake populism by tweeting out the following in response to his plan to object to certification on Jan. 6:

Oh, dear. Sen. Hawley took umbrage. Do not condescend to Sen. Hawley.

Ruh roh. He wasn't done.

Well, I say, there. Everyone took this throwing down of the gauntlet verrrry seriously, I assure you.

("Performative populism." I like that. *Makes note to steal that term*)

Well, actually, Walmart took him seriously. Because...Walmart.

