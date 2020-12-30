Twitter Spanks Sham Populist Josh Hawley After He Picks A Fight With Walmart

I'm old enough to remember a couple of hours ago, when I wrote a post about Josh Hawley's plan to subvert democracy by challenging the certification of the Electoral College vote next week in Congress.

Oooo. Big man, Sen. Hawley, pretending to care about election security, and eVeRy vOtE cOuNtS! If that were the case, why didn't you vote to impeach your president, who directly benefitted from Russia's help in 2016? And who subsequently sought interference with the 2020 election by suppressing Black and brown votes and lying about the efficacy of mail-in voting during a pandemic?

Because you DON'T really care about election security, and the only votes that matter to you are the ones cast by white Republicans. But shhhhhh. Don't say that out loud.

Anyhow, an employee of WalMart decided to call bullsh*t on Hawley's fake populism by tweeting out the following in response to his plan to object to certification on Jan. 6:

Oh, dear. Sen. Hawley took umbrage. Do not condescend to Sen. Hawley.

Thanks ⁦@Walmart⁩ for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor? pic.twitter.com/oYJP4Cv2qE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Ruh roh. He wasn't done.

Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Well, I say, there. Everyone took this throwing down of the gauntlet verrrry seriously, I assure you.

Oh my god. Shut up. You're a joke. — Red (@Redpainter1) December 30, 2020

bro, enjoy your 2-hour debate #soreloser — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 30, 2020

Hawley & Rubio can, if GA goes GOP, de facto choose a different majority leader by withholding their votes until a potential Senate GOP leader comes forward who will allow a vote on a clean $2,000 check bill. (2/2) — Jeff Hauser (@jeffhauser) December 30, 2020

Hawley at the end of day only excels in performative populism. When it comes down to it he is just another Trump bootlicker with a whiff of Ivy sophistication. https://t.co/1KhoD5aRwL — Murshed Zaheed (@murshedz) December 30, 2020

("Performative populism." I like that. *Makes note to steal that term*)

No one should ever listen to this fraud again when he claims to speak for the "great American middle." He won't acknowledge the preference of a majority of American voters! Those who play footsie with his "conservative populism" should admit to its genuine authoritarian side. https://t.co/10RwByW5JG — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 30, 2020

Well, actually, Walmart took him seriously. Because...Walmart.