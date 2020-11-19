Politics
Missouri Senator Uses His Sister's Address In The Ozarks, But He Lives In Virginia

Josh Hawley, who has railed as "coastal elites" doesn't actually live in Missouri anymore.
By Ed Scarce
Source: Kansascity.com

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has frequently railed against “coastal elites” in speeches. Last year, he sponsored legislation that would relocate thousands of federal workers from Washington to economically distressed areas in the heartland.

But a review of property records shows that the first-term Republican is no longer a Missouri homeowner and that he is registered to vote at his sister’s home in Ozark, Missouri, while he is in-between homes in the state.

Hawley owns a $1.3 million house in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., where he spends most of his time with his wife, Erin Hawley, and their three children.

Hawley’s parents, Ronald and Virginia Hawley, purchased a lot in Christian County, Missouri, in October of 2019 and added him to the deed, according to property records. But a house on the property is still under construction and Hawley isn’t residing there.

Instead, he has claimed his sister Lesley Hawley’s address in the same county as his home address and used it to vote in the 2020 election.

