Missouri Doctor Says People Are Coming To Get COVID Vaccine In Disguises

Dr Priscilla Frase said that some fear what others will think if they find out they got vaccinated.
By Ed Scarce

If this sounds crazy to you then you just haven't been paying attention. Some people in the Ozarks - one of the worst-hit areas for COVID in the country right now - are openly dissuading others from getting a potentially life-saving vaccine. The pressure is so great that some have taken to wearing disguises when they get their shot.

Source: USA Today

Some people in Missouri are dressing in disguise and begging doctors to not publicly reveal they've received a COVID-19 vaccine, a doctor said.

Priscilla Frase, Ozarks Healthcare hospitalist, said patients voiced concerns on how their family members, friends and co-workers would react if they got vaccinated.

"Nobody should have to feel that pressure to get something that they want. We've got to stop ridiculing people who do or don't want to get the vaccine," Frase said in a video produced by the hospital.

Frase told CNN's Anderson Cooper she fears people are gathering their vaccine-related information from unreliable sources, including social media. She urged the public to look to the medical community for answers.

"Yes, it's a new vaccine; yes, it's the first time this technology has been used for a vaccine, but hundreds of millions of people around the world have been vaccinated … and how they do after getting vaccinated is much better than if people are not vaccinated," Frase said.

