VIDEO From 'Lake Of The Ozarks' Water Park Shows People Packed Into Pools

Apparently, zero f***s were given by people going to central Missouri's 'Lake of the Ozarks' water park yesterday. The general reaction online has been one of widespread disgust at the extreme ignorance shown. Without a doubt, odds are that some of these people will now contract the virus, and they, their loved ones, or someone they come into contact with will die.

Source: KMOV

Vacationers flocked to the Lake of the Ozarks for Memorial Day weekend.

Many took this break from work or coronavirus woes to get a sense of normalcy to mark the unofficial start of summer.

However, several videos taken from the Lake of the Ozark Saturday showed people not social distancing. Hundreds of people were packed into a pool and no one was seen wearing a mask.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson's reopening plan specifically allowed gyms and hotel swimming pools to reopen. Strict social distancing and sanitization guidelines are required to be followed.