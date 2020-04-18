Politics
Jacksonville Beach Packed 30 Minutes After Opening

Some beaches were opened last night, and were soon packed by Floridians.
By Ed Scarce
Florida's brilliant Governor Ron DeSantis opened some beaches last night, despite one of the worst outbreaks in the country. For this, and many other reasons, #FloridaMorons was soon trending on Twitter.

Source: Daily Mirror

Beaches in Florida were crowded with thousands of people just 30 minutes after reopening yesterday, despite the state recording its highest one-day increase in coronavirus cases.

Florida Department of Health said confirmed cases in the state rose by 1,421 Friday, the highest daily increase so far, bringing the total number of cases to 24,753.

The total number of deaths has now reached 726.

Despite the increasingly worrying statistics, thousands of people returned to the beach at 5pm when it was officially reopened to the public with photos showing visitors walking, fishing and exercising their dogs.

But there are restrictions on its use, with beachgoers only allowed on the sand between 6am and 11am and 5pm to 8pm for exercise such as walking or swimming – although they do so at their own risk since there will be no lifeguards on duty.

