Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis Lifts COVID Restrictions On Businesses

Because Floridians are not dying at a fast enough rate, apparently.
By Ed Scarce

Florida's Ron DeSantis again moves into the lead as the dumbest, and during a pandemic, the most dangerous of Republican Governors. Yesterday, nearly 3000 new cases and 120 deaths were reported in Florida, but apparently they can do better than that, hence DeSantis's new rules.

Laura Ingraham referred to DeSantis as "the man on the side of safety and freedom," Insane, dangerous, and against public health, but a darling of the alt-right, who live in their own reality. The problem is, the rest of us have to pay the price.

Source: Associated Press

Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida on Friday, and banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks as he seeks to reopen the state’s economy despite the spread of the coronavirus.

The Republican governor’s order unleashed fresh debate in the politically divided state, where pandemic responses have become intertwined with the upcoming presidential election.

DeSantis, a major ally of President Donald Trump, acknowledged that the pandemic is far from over, but he said the threat has eased and the time has come to reopen for business after six months of “people twisting in the wind.”

The governor’s announcement Friday allows restaurants across the state to immediately reopen at full capacity — and prevents cities and counties from ordering them to close or operate at less than half-capacity, unless they can justify a closure for economic or health reasons.

A few tweets that sum up this foolishness:

Meanwhile, more ominous signs for the Fall....

