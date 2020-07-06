Florida's Education Commissioner Signs Executive Order Requiring All Schools To Reopen In August

Florida is among the worst-hit areas for COVID-19 in the country right now. The decision by Corcoran, a DeSantis appointee, overrides local school boards and superintendents.

Source: Tallahassee Democrat

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order Monday, requiring all schools to open in the fall and laying out the requirements districts must meet to offer any sort of non-traditional remote instruction in addition to their in-person option. “All school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick and mortar schools in August at least five days per week for all students,” the announcement states. Local health officials can override the commissioner’s directive if it is not safe to open schools, due to COVID-19, but Monday’s announcement makes it clear that districts have to prepare to open their doors to all students in August.

SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

What the F*ck is going on. This is murder. Florida is on fire. https://t.co/AnehTyCWMO — MikeFarb (@mikefarb1) July 7, 2020

Gov. DeSantis is purposefully trying to wreak havoc on Florida citizens in order to make Donald Trump happy. All schools K-12 have been ordered to open in August. The lunacy is striking and exhausting. — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) July 7, 2020

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Florida, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran signed an executive order that requires all schools K-12 to reopen in August.



DeSantis, you’re an IDIOT and it is clear you are willing to sacrifice a lot of ppl, including kids, for Trump. pic.twitter.com/2slP462glf — Natasha Del Riego (@ndelriego) July 7, 2020