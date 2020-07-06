Politics
Florida's Education Commissioner Signs Executive Order Requiring All Schools To Reopen In August

More race to the bottom stuff from Ron DeSantis's Florida.
By Ed Scarce
Florida is among the worst-hit areas for COVID-19 in the country right now. The decision by Corcoran, a DeSantis appointee, overrides local school boards and superintendents.

Source: Tallahassee Democrat

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order Monday, requiring all schools to open in the fall and laying out the requirements districts must meet to offer any sort of non-traditional remote instruction in addition to their in-person option.

“All school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick and mortar schools in August at least five days per week for all students,” the announcement states.

Local health officials can override the commissioner’s directive if it is not safe to open schools, due to COVID-19, but Monday’s announcement makes it clear that districts have to prepare to open their doors to all students in August.

