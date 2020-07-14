Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Ron DeSantis Heckled At Press Conference: 'You Are An Embarrassment!'

“Shame on you,” said the Florida director of United We Dream, “You are an embarrassment... We’re getting record-breaking cases every day, and you are doing nothing!”
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Hard to seriously argue with anything the heckler said. As far as worst responses by Governors go, you'd be hard-pressed to choose a worse one than Florida's Ron DeSantis. Beyond inept, almost criminal malfeasance.

Video by the Washington Post.

Source: Miami Herald

A Miami-based activist interrupted a Monday press conference by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, calling attention to government shortcomings that intensified the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“Shame on you,” he said. “You are an embarrassment... We’re getting record-breaking cases every day, and you are doing nothing.”

The heckler who cried out at DeSantis’ press conference at Jackson Memorial Hospital was Thomas Kennedy, the Florida director of United We Dream, a national immigrant advocacy group.

Public health experts now consider Miami-Dade the new “epicenter” of the pandemic, attributing the surge in cases to the state reopening too early with few restrictions.

And here's Thomas Kennedy's tweet.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us