Woman & 15 Friends All Test Positive After Night Out At Jacksonville Bar

Gov. Ron DeSantis opened Florida to phase 2 of reopening on June 3, allowing bars, movie theaters, off-track betting spaces, and other places to reopen. We're now beginning to see the folly of that decision, as Florida recorded its highest numbers of cases of COVID-19 today.

As for this incident, the fact that several other bars in the Jacksonville area have shown to be infection hotspots and also had to be shut down after reopening, the fact that fewer people are wearing masks in Florida, and the fact that for some social-distancing is now non-existent, should give everyone pause.

The only bright spot in all this gross stupidity is that the Republican National Convention will be held in Jacksonville later this summer and that the same non-existent simple precautions won't be used there either. Here's hoping everyone who attends gets sick.

Source: News4, Jacksonville

Erika Crisp has been short of breath for several days and has tested positive for COVID-19. So have more than a dozen of her friends. The one thing they all had in common: a night out at Lynch's Irish Pub on June 6 in Jacksonville Beach. Crisp, a 40-year-old health care worker from Jacksonville, said she’s been sick for eight days, and 15 of her friends have also tested positive for COVID-19. Lynch’s learned some of its customers had tested positive for coronavirus after visiting the pub and the general manager opted to shut down voluntarily over the weekend for a deep cleaning. Crisp said she and her friends had been careful with social distancing and had stayed indoors for months “doing everything the right way.” “And then the first night we go out, Murphy’s Law, I guess,” Crisp said. “The only thing we have in common is that one night at that one bar.”