Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Is A F*cking Moron, Chapter Two

As Florida's infections from the virus break new records, DeSantis is now manipulating the data to minimize the impact.
By John Amato
28 min ago by Ed Scarce
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defends his administration's actions to reporters with VP Mike Pence in tow at a burger establishment in Orlando, FL (May 20, 2020).

Taking a page from Donald Trump and his administration, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has handled the coronavirus as if it’s a nuisance rather than a pandemic.

The Tampa Bay Times outlines his dereliction of duty back in April.

A month into an international pandemic, the leader of the nation’s third-largest state has confounded with conflicting orders. DeSantis has made erroneous claims — like on Thursday when he suggested no one under the age of 25 has died from the coronavirus in the United States. He has pushed unproven medical cures while dismissing advice from health experts. He has shared wrong information, potentially affecting millions of people, that went uncorrected for hours.

DeSantis even crowed to the press how great his response was.

That didn't stop his right wing defenders like Rich Lowry to fawn over his COVID-19 response in the NY Post and claim back in May: Gov. Ron DeSantis had the right coronavirus response — but the media won’t tell you that

Actually, the media was right as rain and Lowry was as usual a hack.

When infections began to rise he blamed Hispanic workers for the outbreak instead of looking at himself in the mirror and refusing to take proper precautions to protect his constituents.

His polling numbers are slipping badly with no hope in sight. Hopefully he’ll be kicked out of office along with Donald Trump when his time comes.

1 day ago by Karoli Kuns
In response, Gov. DeSantis decided to manipulate the reporting data of the intensive care units in hospitals, causing Dr. Vin Gupta to admit he was "stunned."

Things have become much worse in Florida as they Smash Coronavirus Case Record: Nearly 9,000 Positive Cases On Thursday

It's too bad the people of Florida are the ones suffering from DeSantis' incompetence. Maybe they'll rise up and decide Biden is the better choice for President and literally ANYONE is better for their governor.

See also: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a fcking moron, chapter 1

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

