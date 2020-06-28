Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Is A F*cking Moron, Chapter Two

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defends his administration's actions to reporters with VP Mike Pence in tow at a burger establishment in Orlando, FL (May 20, 2020).



Taking a page from Donald Trump and his administration, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has handled the coronavirus as if it’s a nuisance rather than a pandemic.

The Tampa Bay Times outlines his dereliction of duty back in April.

DeSantis even crowed to the press how great his response was.

Gov. Ron DeSantis goes off on Florida doubters: "We've succeeded, and I think that people just don't want to recognize it." pic.twitter.com/FBi6F0saCo — The Recount (@therecount) May 20, 2020

That didn't stop his right wing defenders like Rich Lowry to fawn over his COVID-19 response in the NY Post and claim back in May: Gov. Ron DeSantis had the right coronavirus response — but the media won’t tell you that

Actually, the media was right as rain and Lowry was as usual a hack.

Remember when Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) took a COVID victory lap? Bit premature... pic.twitter.com/3uMhkSpYaI — The Recount (@therecount) June 25, 2020

When infections began to rise he blamed Hispanic workers for the outbreak instead of looking at himself in the mirror and refusing to take proper precautions to protect his constituents.

His polling numbers are slipping badly with no hope in sight. Hopefully he’ll be kicked out of office along with Donald Trump when his time comes.

More than 4,000 new Florida COVID cases, a bump up in positivity to 12.3% and one governor set to discuss what it means. @GovRonDeSantis will address the capitol press corps at 3:30 this afternoon. He’s been adamant Florida is safe and not in need of a reopening rollback. — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) June 20, 2020

@GovRonDeSantis - So true!

Column: My apology to Florida Gov. DeSantis: Sorry, you're even worse than I imagined https://t.co/qJ5vSoHrAZ — Phydeauz (@Phydeauz) June 28, 2020

In response, Gov. DeSantis decided to manipulate the reporting data of the intensive care units in hospitals, causing Dr. Vin Gupta to admit he was "stunned."

Things have become much worse in Florida as they Smash Coronavirus Case Record: Nearly 9,000 Positive Cases On Thursday

It's too bad the people of Florida are the ones suffering from DeSantis' incompetence. Maybe they'll rise up and decide Biden is the better choice for President and literally ANYONE is better for their governor.

See also: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a fcking moron, chapter 1