Comedian Bill Burr Rips 'F*cking Piece Of Sh*t' Ron DeSantis

“These f*cking piece of sh*t politicians! He knows that that’s what his fanbase wants him to do so that’s what the f*ck he’s gonna do. Unbelievable,” said Burr of Florida's Governor.
Bill Burr didn't hold back with his disdain for Ron DeSantis, a man who's putting lives at risk for his own political gain and no other reason.

Florida might be a “free state” but it’s a “free state” with nearly 40,000 deaths from COVID led by a “piece of sh*t” governor. That’s according to comedian Bill Burr, who unloaded on DeSantis during Monday’s episode of the Monday Morning Podcast.

“DeSantis, whoever this guy is — and they have the most grumpiest looking photo ever — this guy is starting to build stature in 2024 and he says he disagrees on mask mandates,” Burr said. “The amount of people who not only don’t even own a microscope or even have a pair of scrubs — you know, unless they went to some Halloween party — who are literally questioning doctors… At this point, it’s just hilarious.” The Mandalorian actor continued, “These f*cking piece of sh*t politicians! He knows that that’s what his fanbase wants him to do so that’s what the f*ck he’s gonna do. Unbelievable.”

