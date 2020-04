And here we have the governor of the great state of Florida, Ron DeSantis, putting on his mask on live TV:

And here’s Florida Governor Ron DeSantis putting on his mask... pic.twitter.com/YKLHu7nuBo — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 18, 2020

Oh, honey. Bless your heart. That's not how you do it. Let Twitter set you straight.

If you had guessed that Ron DeSantis couldn’t put on a face mask if his life depended on it, you win. pic.twitter.com/x0drZLbs7u — Lauren Werner 🗽 (@LaurenWern) April 17, 2020

Well, this is one way to put on a mask. It’s not the right way, but it’s the @GovRonDeSantis way.



(h/t @TheWestipher)pic.twitter.com/mQ6rJbBVZq — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) April 17, 2020

I was expecting him to stretch the bottom elastic down past his knees and step into it. — Procrastamom 🇨🇦 (@Procrastamom) April 17, 2020

Hey, with all this properly-worn PPE, it's no wonder Ron DeSantis feels so comfortable opening up the beaches as of this weekend! Way to go, Florida Man!